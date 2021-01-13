UT students help administer COVID-19 vaccines

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A future in the health world became a reality on Wednesday for a handful of nursing students from the University of Tennessee.

Madison Bixler, Camryn Morais, Austin Jones and Brianna Desjardins were part of a vaccine clinic along with Covenant Health.

The students helped administer 400 vaccines to Covenant employees in a four-hour window.

UT College of Nursing Dean Victoria Niederhauser said the school is planning to have students help again during another COVID-19 clinic on Friday, Jan. 15.