Vaccine supply could outpace demand in rural counties in coming weeks

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Are you interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine? The odds of your answer being yes may depend on your ZIP code. Data shows less demand for the shot in many rural counties across Tennessee. It’s why some are choosing to book appointments in other counties.

Margaret Brown drove from Knoxville to Maynardville Wednesday to get a COVID-19 vaccine. She’s technically been eligible for a while, but had to wait for her multiple sclerosis infusion treatment to wrap up first.

“I needed to have it two weeks later, but he said [Brown’s doctor] I could go on and have it, because I might not be able to get it to weeks later,” she said.

Brown said her insurance carrier, Humana, found her an appointment at Maynardville Drug & Express Care.

Pharmacist and owner, Michelle Halford, estimated about half of their appointments have been filled by people living outside Union County. Though she has noticed customers from Knoxville have been more inclined to get the shot, she thinks other issues are behind the lack of local demand.

“I don’t know if it’s just people are just not wanting to get it or if it’s just already done. Our health department here has done a fabulous job of vaccinating people before our pharmacies had the shot,” Halford said.

Her team is going down a waiting list of 800 looking for people still interested in booking an appointment. It’s an issue, Halford said, many pharmacies around are struggling with, too.

She is hopeful local demand will pick up, as the number of people who knows someone that’s already had the shot grows.

“It seems that most people are starting to change their perspective. As people get it, as word gets out, there wasn’t any bad side effects, that sort of thing, more people seem to be willing to get it. I think it just takes people some time to watch and see basically and just make up their mind,” Halford said.

She’s confident they’ll be able to fill time slots for their existing 200-shot supply, but said there is a chance may not have people to give them to if they receive another delivery next week. “We’ll just work as hard as we can to get as many people as we can,” she added.

It’s a problem in many counties across Tennessee, which Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey highlighted Tuesday: “particularly in our rural areas, there are a lot of slots that go unfilled,” she said.

“It’s really important to tell your story when you get vaccinated, because we understand that people don’t trust the government and we understand that there’s sometimes questions about vaccines that they don’t get sufficient answers to. But, when they see family and friends get vaccinated, they think, ‘ok, I can do this.'” commissioner dr. lisa piercey, tennessee department of health

Halford said they’re happy to take accept anyone who meets the criteria for a vaccine.

“It’s just been great to finally be able to help…up until this point, it’s mostly just been…testing for Covid and treating Covid, so now it’s nice for us to finally get a chance to help our community.”

Margaret said she felt relief and blessed after getting her first dose Wednesday because it took some of the fear away she and her husband have carried since this time last year.