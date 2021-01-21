With arrival of vaccine shipment, Knox County announces sign-up list to open Friday for next clinic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Another vaccine shipment means another opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccination at the Knox County Health Department.

A shipment that arrived today has led the health department to schedule a vaccination clinic for Saturday that will administer the first dose to healthcare workers, first responders and those 75 and older.

People will be able to sign up for appointments on the KCHD website beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday, according to Charity Menefee, Director, Communicable and Environmental Disease and Emergency Preparedness.

Appointments will not be taken until that time.

Find the KCHD vaccination sign-up here

Menefee said hospitals will soon be offering vaccinations as well. That will be announced as soon as they are available.

An additional 5,000 doses have been received. 975 will be administered this Friday at a prescheduled appointments that are full, Menefee said.

A “significant” portion of the remaining vaccine will be administered as second doses for those already vaccinated at the health department.

More than 4,200 doses have been administered by the health department as of Jan. 21, Menefee said.

More than 14,000 people in Knox County have received their first dose with 11,000 of those fully vaccinated.