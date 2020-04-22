‘COVID toes’: Puzzling condition a possible coronavirus symptom in young people

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (WGN) – A condition nicknamed “COVID toes” could be a sign of the virus in otherwise asymptomatic patients, usually children or young adults.

Dr. Amy Paller is the chair of the Department of Dermatology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. She is also a pediatric dermatologist at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. 

Paller said she has recently seen a large number of teen and young adult patients with lesions, or painful bumps, on their toes.

Paller said the lesions may be on one toe, or all of them, and can appear on the top or bottom of the foot. The lesions are bright red but can evolve into a purple color.

“Sometime itchy, often times painful,” she said. “These are individuals who are often without any other sign of viral infection. We are seeing this in unprecedented numbers during the COVID pandemic.”

Paller said her team is not sure if there is a direct correlation because testing is limited.

“There have been some children who have tested positive, there have been some children who have tested negative,” Paller said. “Most who have this have not had any testing and we’re waiting for antibody testing to come out … to further answer the question of the relationship with COVID-19.”

Paller said parents should not necessarily act urgently if this is the only potential sign of the virus their child is showing. However, it is important to notice and document it with photos if more symptoms should appear.

“None of these teens or young adults have gone on to have any serious issues,” she said. “They seem to resolve after a few weeks. We’ll have to find out more as this progresses.”

Paller said it’s always good to consult a pediatrician with any concerns.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Trump: Virus sweeping across US reaches peak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: Virus sweeping across US reaches peak"

Protest grows amid Minnesota 'stay-at-home' order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protest grows amid Minnesota 'stay-at-home' order"

JoBros

Thumbnail for the video titled "JoBros"

Texas protest in favor of easing lockdown in US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas protest in favor of easing lockdown in US"

In north St. Louis, calls for racial health equity

Thumbnail for the video titled "In north St. Louis, calls for racial health equity"

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in TN

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in TN"

COVID-19 curveball

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 curveball"

Community supporting healthcare workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community supporting healthcare workers"

Trump shifts blame to states under new virus plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump shifts blame to states under new virus plan"

Trump defends protesters, says orders 'too tough'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump defends protesters, says orders 'too tough'"

Cubs using Wrigley Field as food distribution hub

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cubs using Wrigley Field as food distribution hub"

President Trump announces $19B relief program for farmers

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump announces $19B relief program for farmers"

Giving back to those on the front lines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Giving back to those on the front lines"

Knox County Schools answers questions about closing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Schools answers questions about closing"

Tennessee Supreme Court postpones execution of Smith

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Supreme Court postpones execution of Smith"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter