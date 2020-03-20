Live Now
White House coronavirus task force briefing
Closings
There are currently 48 active closings. Click for more details.

DENSO suspending Maryville plant production as car production slows

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
denso_1519826342180.jpg

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — DENSO is suspending production at its plant on Monday, March 23 and Tuesday, March 24.

In a statement from the company on Friday, March 20, DENSO is changing its customer production and support social distancing among employees. Production stoppage duration will vary across its locations based upon individual circumstances. The company said it will reevaluate operations to assess risk and customer situations prior to resuming production.

The facility in Maryville is DENSO’s largest in the United States with four manufacturing plants that cover more than 2.3 million square feet. The company employs over 4,000 people and produces starters, alternators, instrument clusters, various automotive electronic products and inverters for hybrid vehicles at the facility.

“To protect the health of our employees, we are disinfecting DENSO facilities frequently, providing hand sanitizer and practicing social distancing,” the company said in a news release. “Additionally, individual locations will utilize a limited number of on-site employees, depending on location-specific needs. DENSO strives to keep in-person headcount as low as possible, to support its efforts in social distancing, minimizing employees’ exposure to germs and facility disinfection.

“To our knowledge, we do not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19 among our workforce in (North America), and Maryville.”

Visitors will not be permitted at DENSO facilities unless it is for a “business-critical purposes.” Individuals who were in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, or have cold or flu-like symptoms within the last 14 days, will not be permitted.

All business-critical travel requires senior executive approval, the release states.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Hospital battling coronavirus is using office supplies to make face shields

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospital battling coronavirus is using office supplies to make face shields"

Coronavirus: Clayton Homes says headquarters worker tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Clayton Homes says headquarters worker tests positive for COVID-19"

Kohl's closes store nationwide amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kohl's closes store nationwide amid pandemic"

Italy's virus epicenter grapples with huge toll, some hidden

Thumbnail for the video titled "Italy's virus epicenter grapples with huge toll, some hidden"

Alabama to close all public beaches due to COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alabama to close all public beaches due to COVID-19 pandemic"

Trump urges states to do more as hospitals sound alarms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump urges states to do more as hospitals sound alarms"

Tennessee relaxes REAL ID license deadlines amid coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee relaxes REAL ID license deadlines amid coronavirus pandemic"

The Business Buzz: Domino's looking to hire 10K nationwide

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Business Buzz: Domino's looking to hire 10K nationwide"

What's next for businesses, service industry workers during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "What's next for businesses, service industry workers during pandemic"

Teaming up to take on COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teaming up to take on COVID-19"

COVID-19 case at Clayton Homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 case at Clayton Homes"

Sevier County's COVID-19 response

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sevier County's COVID-19 response"

D.C. Pulse: Lawmakers pushing to work from home

Thumbnail for the video titled "D.C. Pulse: Lawmakers pushing to work from home"

KPD practices social distancing

Thumbnail for the video titled "KPD practices social distancing"

Distillery switches to hand sanitizer amid coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Distillery switches to hand sanitizer amid coronavirus crisis"

Final public mass celebration until COVID-19 restrictions lifted

Thumbnail for the video titled "Final public mass celebration until COVID-19 restrictions lifted"

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee outlines the steps the state is taking to respond to the coronavrius pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee outlines the steps the state is taking to respond to the coronavrius pandemic"

National economic impact of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "National economic impact of COVID-19"

Ober Gatlinburg suspending operations starting Monday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ober Gatlinburg suspending operations starting Monday"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter