Dogwood Arts postpones all events through May 11 due to coronavirus outbreak

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dogwood Arts has announced they will be postponing all events through May 11 to follow recommendations from the City of Knoxville and the CDC.
List of events impacted:
- Chalk Walk on Market Square – April 4
- Spring Featured Gardens – April 18-19
- Dogwood Arts Festival – April 24-26
Dogwood Arts says that this does not impact the Southern Skies Music Festival on May 16; they will announce any changes to any other events past May 11.
