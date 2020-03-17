Dogwood Arts postpones all events through May 11 due to coronavirus outbreak

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dogwood Arts has announced they will be postponing all events through May 11 to follow recommendations from the City of Knoxville and the CDC.

List of events impacted:

Chalk Walk on Market Square – April 4

Spring Featured Gardens – April 18-19

Dogwood Arts Festival – April 24-26

Dogwood Arts says that this does not impact the Southern Skies Music Festival on May 16; they will announce any changes to any other events past May 11.