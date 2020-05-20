Fair President: 2020 Greene County Fair canceled due to coronavirus concerns

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 2020 Greene County Fair has been canceled due to health concerns.

Greene County Fair President Rick Clark told News Channel 11 on Wednesday that the fair was canceled out of caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fair had originally been scheduled for July 27 – August 2.

Clark said in a release that the fair board decided it was in the best interest of the community to cancel the event, since maintaining social distancing would be difficult, if not impossible.

The release says the fair was canceled in the interest of protecting everyone who would be in attendance at the fair.

In 1918, the fair was canceled due to the influenza pandemic.

More details are expected to be released soon. Stay with News Channel 11 as we continue to bring you updates on this story.