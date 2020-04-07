1  of  2
Breaking News
The Tennessee coronavirus death toll rises to 72 with 4,138 COVID-19 cases statewide TBI: Three fatally stabbed at Knoxville truck stop by North Carolina truck driver, who was shot and killed by deputy
Closings
There are currently 39 active closings. Click for more details.

Father of immunocompromised daughter urges East Tennesseans to stay home amid coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Blount County father is sharing a message Tuesday night for all East Tennesseans to stay home.

For years now we’ve been following the Norris family; Kathryn Norris was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis as a baby, and about two years ago, she received a double lung and liver transplant at Duke.

Recently, Kathryn’s dad, Al Norris, posted on Facebook that Kathryn has been in self-quarantine in East Tennessee for weeks.

Norris says their family is used to this kind of life, being a part of the transplant community, and because she has a weakened immune system.

The family is asking everyone to take the coronavirus seriously and stay home.

“I do all her shopping. I sanitize everything I buy for her before I take it to her door. Then I leave it by the door, she comes to pick it up and by that time I’m 10 feet away from the door. Quarantine is only going to work if it’s done right. You can’t quarantine yourself 23 hours a day and then go to Walmart.”

Al Norris

Norris says thankfully Kathryn is doing okay so far and is healthy.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Tennessee gov sees good news in virus model, urges vigilance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee gov sees good news in virus model, urges vigilance"

Social distance 'tailgating'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social distance 'tailgating'"

New projection assumes Tennessee COVID-19 peak on April 15

Thumbnail for the video titled "New projection assumes Tennessee COVID-19 peak on April 15"

Sunday school at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunday school at home"

Knox County Health Department working with local health care providers to increase testing of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Department working with local health care providers to increase testing of COVID-19"

Building better family relationships during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Building better family relationships during COVID-19 pandemic"

Daycare centers fighting to stay open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daycare centers fighting to stay open"

Gym closures: Policies and workouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gym closures: Policies and workouts"

Gov. Bill Lee talks about promising signs as the state reports 65 COVID-19 deaths on Monday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Bill Lee talks about promising signs as the state reports 65 COVID-19 deaths on Monday"

Can your pet catch COVID-19?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Can your pet catch COVID-19?"

Knox County Health Department: Wear masks in public

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Department: Wear masks in public"

How to take advantage of quarantine

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to take advantage of quarantine"

How the Pruitts are handling the pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "How the Pruitts are handling the pandemic"

Parked during the pandemic: Maintaining your car during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parked during the pandemic: Maintaining your car during coronavirus pandemic"

PSA: Knoxville, please stay at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "PSA: Knoxville, please stay at home"

Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan gives a coronavirus update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan gives a coronavirus update"

Bronx Zoo tiger tests positive for the coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bronx Zoo tiger tests positive for the coronavirus"

Walgreens to provide face covers, temperature checks for employees

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walgreens to provide face covers, temperature checks for employees"

Biden: Trump 'awful slow' to use power of office

Thumbnail for the video titled "Biden: Trump 'awful slow' to use power of office"

Patients rush to join studies of remdesivir drug

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patients rush to join studies of remdesivir drug"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

Trending Stories