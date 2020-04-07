Father of immunocompromised daughter urges East Tennesseans to stay home amid coronavirus outbreak

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Blount County father is sharing a message Tuesday night for all East Tennesseans to stay home.
For years now we’ve been following the Norris family; Kathryn Norris was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis as a baby, and about two years ago, she received a double lung and liver transplant at Duke.
Recently, Kathryn’s dad, Al Norris, posted on Facebook that Kathryn has been in self-quarantine in East Tennessee for weeks.
Norris says their family is used to this kind of life, being a part of the transplant community, and because she has a weakened immune system.
The family is asking everyone to take the coronavirus seriously and stay home.
“I do all her shopping. I sanitize everything I buy for her before I take it to her door. Then I leave it by the door, she comes to pick it up and by that time I’m 10 feet away from the door. Quarantine is only going to work if it’s done right. You can’t quarantine yourself 23 hours a day and then go to Walmart.”Al Norris
Norris says thankfully Kathryn is doing okay so far and is healthy.
