FEMA distributes PPE to nursing homes across Tennessee

WASHINGTON (WATE) — Nursing homes across the country, are receiving the first of two shipments of personal protective equipment used to combat the spread of COVID-19 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The two, seven-day supply shipments include 608,000 pieces of eye protection, 6.9 million masks, 6.4 million gowns, and 31.4 million pairs of gloves to more than 15,000 nursing homes across the United States.

“I think today’s effort really speaks to the whole-of-government approach,” Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator Seema Verma said. “We really appreciate the president’s leadership and the vice president around the task force.”

So far 43 nursing homes in Tennessee have received their first shipment. Those nursing homes include:

Provider Name Address City Tentative Shipment Date HICKMAN COMMUNITY NURSING HOME 135 E. SWAN ST. CENTERVILLE 5/19/2020 BLEDSOE COUNTY NURSING HOME 107 WHEELERTOWN AVE. PIKEVILLE 5/19/2020 ST CLARE HEALTH AND REHAB, LLC 1755 ELDRIDGE AVE. MEMPHIS 5/19/2020 HANCOCK MANOR NURSING HOME 1423 MAIN ST. SNEEDVILLE 5/19/2020 REGIONAL ONE HEALTH SUBACUTE CARE 877 JEFFERSON AVE.

ADAMS PAVILION 3RD FLOOR MEMPHIS 5/20/2020 HILLVIEW COMMUNITY LIVING CENTER 897 EVERGREEN ST., P.O. BOX 769 DRESDEN 5/20/2020 WELLPARK AT SHANNONDALE 7512 MIDDLEBROOK PIKE KNOXVILLE 5/20/2020 THE CAMBRIDGE HOUSE 250 BELLEBROOK ROAD BRISTOL 5/20/2020 STONERIDGE HEALTH CARE, LLC 5121 GREER ROAD GOODLETTSVILLE 5/20/2020 FORT SANDERS SEVIER NURSING HOME 731 MIDDLE CREEK ROAD SEVIERVILLE 5/21/2020 CHRISTIAN CARE CENTER OF MCKENZIE LLC 150 OAK MANOR ROAD MC KENZIE 5/21/2020 ELK RIVER HEALTH & REHABILITATION OF FAYETTEVILLE 4081 THORNTON TAYLOR PARKWAY FAYETTEVILLE 5/21/2020 FORT SANDERS TCU 1901 CLINCH AVE. KNOXVILLE 5/21/2020 PALMYRA HEALTH AND REHABILITATION 2727 PALMYRA ROAD PALMYRA 5/22/2020 GRACE HEALTHCARE OF DECATUR 332 RIVER ROAD DECATUR 5/22/2020 LAURELBROOK SANITARIUM 114 CAMPUS DRIVE DAYTON 5/22/2020 DICKSON HEALTH AND REHAB 901 N. CHARLOTTE ST. DICKSON 5/22/2020 HARDIN HOME 1620 WAYNE ROAD, P.O. BOX 668 SAVANNAH 5/22/2020 THE RESERVE AT SPRING HILL 2000 RESERVE BLVD. SPRING HILL 5/22/2020 BROOKHAVEN HEALTH AND REHABILITATION 2035 STONEBROOK PLACE KINGSPORT 5/22/2020 HARTSVILLE CONVALESCENT CENTER 649 MCMURRY BLVD. HARTSVILLE 5/22/2020 BAILEY PARK CLC 2400 MITCHELL ST. HUMBOLDT 5/22/2020 KIRBY PINES MANOR 3535 KIRBY ROAD MEMPHIS 5/22/2020 MISSION CONVALESCENT HOME 118 GLASS ST. JACKSON 5/22/2020 BRIARWOOD COMMUNITY LIVING CTR 41 HOSPITAL DRIVE, P.O. BOX 1067 LEXINGTON 5/22/2020 THE WATERS OF SPRINGFIELD LLC 704 FIFTH AVE. EAST SPRINGFIELD 5/22/2020 HUMBOLDT HEALTHCARE AND REHAB CENTER, INC. 2031 AVONDALE ST., P.O. BOX 446 HUMBOLDT 5/22/2020 ELK RIVER HEALTH & REHABILITATION OF ARDMORE 25385 MAIN ST. ARDMORE 5/22/2020 OAKWOOD COMMUNITY LIVING CENTER 1636 WOODLAWN AVE. DYERSBURG 5/22/2020 WOODLAND TERRACE CARE AND REHAB 8249 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA 5/22/2020 KNOLLWOOD MANOR 405 TIMES AVE. LAFAYETTE 5/22/2020 MT PLEASANT HEALTHCARE AND REHABILITATION 904 HIDDEN ACRES DRIVE MOUNT PLEASANT 5/22/2020 TENNOVA NEWPORT CONVALESCENT CENTER 450 COLLEGE ST. NEWPORT 5/22/2020 AHC MEADOWBROOK 1245 E COLLEGE ST. PULASKI 5/23/2020 CHRISTIAN CARE CENTER OF UNICOI COUNTY 100 GREENWAY CIRCLE ERWIN 5/23/2020 GRACE HEALTHCARE OF FRANKLIN 1287 WEST MAIN ST. FRANKLIN 5/23/2020 TRENTON HEALTH AND REHABILITATION CENTER, LLC 2036 HIGHWAY 45 BYPASS TRENTON 5/23/2020 STONES RIVER MANOR, INC 205 HAYNES DRIVE MURFREESBORO 5/23/2020 PARK REST HARDIN COUNTY HEALTH CENTER 85 SHELBY DRIVE, P.O. BOX 728 SAVANNAH 5/23/2020 HORIZON HEALTH AND REHAB CENTER 811 KEYLON ST. MANCHESTER 5/23/2020 THE WATERS OF ROBERTSON, LLC 104 WATSON ROAD SPRINGFIELD 5/23/2020 MADISONVILLE HEALTH AND REHAB CENTER 465 ISBILL ROAD MADISONVILLE 5/23/2020 ALLEN MORGAN HEALTH AND REHABILITATION CENTER 177 N. HIGHLAND ST. MEMPHIS 5/23/2020

