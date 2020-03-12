First case of coronavirus confirmed in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The state health department said Thursday that a coronavirus case had been confirmed in Knox County.
The COVID-19 case is the county’s first amid the virus crisis declared Wednesday by the World Health Organization as a pandemic.
MORE: Knox Co. Health Dept. establishes COVID-19 public information hotline
The number of confirmed cases in the state was also updated to 18 as of Thursday: 8 in Williamson County, 6 in Davidson County, 2 in Shelby County, 1 in Sullivan County and 1 in Knox County.
MORE: Coronavirus: 18 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Tennessee; Knox Co. sees first case
MORE: Coronavirus information page | WATE
A press conference with the Knox County Health Department is scheduled at 4 p.m. Thursday.
This is a developing story.
