First case of coronavirus confirmed in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The state health department said Thursday that a coronavirus case had been confirmed in Knox County.

The COVID-19 case is the county’s first amid the virus crisis declared Wednesday by the World Health Organization as a pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases in the state was also updated to 18 as of Thursday: 8 in Williamson County, 6 in Davidson County, 2 in Shelby County, 1 in Sullivan County and 1 in Knox County.

The COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 18 as of March 12, 2020. For more information, go to: https://t.co/Pwof6IANuV #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/xpvPNvH046 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 12, 2020

A press conference with the Knox County Health Department is scheduled at 4 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story.

