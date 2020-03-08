First coronavirus case confirmed in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Mayor John Cooper and Metro health leaders confirmed the first presumptive case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Davidson County at a press conference Sunday morning.

Health leaders say the patient is a Nashville resident and an adult female. The Metropolitan Board of Health says the woman is self-isolated at home and the case is not considered travel related. The woman does not have a child enrolled in Metro Nashville Public Schools.

This morning the Tennessee Department of Health in coordination with two of our metro health departments announced two additional cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee. For more information, go to https://t.co/u3LlvlENH2. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/PgwPeTeva4 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 8, 2020

Mayor Cooper says no major events are cancelled. City leaders are working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and the Tennessee Department of Health.

Health leaders say they have been planning for COVID-19 for the last several weeks and the public should remain calm.

A student at Vanderbilt University has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) while away at home out of state.

In a separate case, a Williamson County man is being quarantined after testing positive for the virus. A spokesperson with the Tennessee Department of Health said the man traveled on a nonstop, round-trip flight between Boston, Massachusetts and Nashville International Airport.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Wednesday activated a task force to coordinate the state’s efforts to prevent and treat coronavirus.

