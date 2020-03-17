Breaking News
First person to die of coronavirus in Indiana had to say goodbye to loved one via iPad

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WXIN) – The first person to die of the coronavirus in Indiana faced death without her loved one by her side because they were not allowed to be in the same room.

Officials announced the woman’s death during a news conference Monday. They said she was over 60 years old and had health issues.

Her name cannot be shared due to privacy laws, but doctors shared details of her final moments.

They said her significant other is also infected with COVID-19, so they could not be in the same room together. Instead, they had to say goodbye via iPad.

“What makes this really hard, is that this individual’s significant other was also infected, so the two of them could not be together when this patient passed. We had to do iPad conversing so the individuals could see each other. So that this individual did not die alone, one of our nurses stayed in the room with this person,” said Dr. Ram Yeleti, chief physician executive with Community Health Network.

Many people shared messages indicating that the woman was known to be kind and compassionate. Friends say they are shocked by the woman’s death.

“She was just willing to go above and beyond to help anybody,” said Deanna Watkins, the woman’s longtime friend. “She was just such a vibrant person.”

