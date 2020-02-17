Flight with quarantined passengers from cruise ship hit with coronavirus lands in Texas

(WATE) — More than 300 Americans are back on U.S. soil now after being stranded on a cruise ship that was hit by the novel coronavirus.

The plane landed at Lackland Air Force base in San Antonio, Texas early Monday morning. It’s the second of two planes chartered by the U.S. government to pick up Americans who’d been stuck on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

One of the Tennessee couples aboard that ship was able to make that trip back to the U.S.

So far, John and Connie Buecker haven’t tested positive, but still face a mandatory two-week quarantine before they can head home to Chattanooga.

Meanwhile, the Hoplands – from Elizabethton, are still in Japan.

They were set to come home until Jeannie tested positive for novel coronavirus on Sunday.

She is now at a Tokyo hospital and her husband, Arnold, who tested negative is being forced to remain on the cruise ship.

