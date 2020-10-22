Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Jamestown set for this weekend

Coronavirus

JAMESTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites will open up this weekend, including one in Fentress County after the state health commissioner described a concerning increase in rural COVID-19 cases.

Free testing at the Fentress County Senior Citizens Center will happen from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday and will remain open until all vehicles in line have received tests.

The governor’s office says weekend drive thru testing will be available in rural counties through the fall.

Participants should receive their test results within 72 hours, depending on test processing volume at laboratories. Information will be provided to participants at the testing locations on what they can expect after being tested.

