Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood quarantining after possible exposure to COVID-19

(WJHL) – Country music icon Garth Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood are both currently quarantining because of possible exposure to COVID-19.
According to a Facebook post, it’s a cautionary move after they were exposed to the virus during the Garth-Trisha Camp.
They will be quarantining for two weeks as a precautionary measure.
The July 7 Facebook concert has been rescheduled for a later date while the pair are in quarantine.
