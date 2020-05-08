Gatlinburg partially closing Parkway for social distancing as businesses reopen

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The City of Gatlinburg will close lanes on part of the parkway this weekend to allow for social distancing as businesses start to reopen.

The city will close two outer lanes of the Parkway between traffic light No. 6 and Reagan Drive.

Pedestrians will use the outer lanes and cars will use the inner lanes.

Barricades will be in place along with signs to remind people about precautions.

This change will run from noon Friday through 2 p.m. Sunday.