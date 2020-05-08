Gatlinburg partially closing Parkway for social distancing as businesses reopen

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The City of Gatlinburg will close lanes on part of the parkway this weekend to allow for social distancing as businesses start to reopen.
The city will close two outer lanes of the Parkway between traffic light No. 6 and Reagan Drive.
Pedestrians will use the outer lanes and cars will use the inner lanes.
Barricades will be in place along with signs to remind people about precautions.
This change will run from noon Friday through 2 p.m. Sunday.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: April 2020
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- LIST: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Trump valet has coronavirus; president again tests negative
- A devastating jobs report for April will show virus’s impact
- Mystery illness appearing in children linked to coronavirus, doctor says
- TN Attorney General warns Tennesseans to be alert of scammers
- Pandemic pushes more parents toward homeschooling to keep children from falling behind
- TN Coronavirus: 14,096 cases, 237 deaths as of Thursday
- US shelves detailed guide to reopening country
- Nashville to enter Phase One of reopening on May 11th
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Health Department addresses graduation, cluster concerns; 52 active cases, 269 total in Knox County
- IRS: Stimulus payments to the dead should be returned
- Guidelines issued for recreation, offices, additional industries, as Tennessee continues to reopen
- Preserving the pandemic: East Tennessee History Center records stories from COVID-19