Closings
There are currently 52 active closings. Click for more details.

Gatlinburg SkyLift Park suspends operations to help prevent coronavirus spread

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Officials with the Gatlinburg Skylift Park said Tuesday they were suspending operations after 10 p.m. to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The park will remain closed until further notice.

The closure was “in light of the most recent recommendations from federal and local authorities regarding COVID-19 spread prevention.”

Those recommendations include practicing social distancing and avoid gatherings in groups of 10 or more people, staying home from work and school, avoiding travel and more.

“We truly believe this decision is best for our team members, guests and the greater Gatlinburg community,” said Gatlinburg SkyLift Park General Manager, Randy Watson. “By no means did we reach it without a lot of deliberation, and we sincerely regret the disappointment we know this will cause for those with plans to visit us in the coming days and weeks.”

The SkyLift Park also includes the recently opened SkyBridge.

Keep in mind – all pre-purchased SkyLift Park tickets will remain valid for one year from the planned date of arrival.

The attraction will reopen to offer one-of-a-kind views and experiences as soon as possible but it is not yet known when that will be, officials said.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Governor announces changes to unemployment trust fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor announces changes to unemployment trust fund"

KCHD: New coronavirus case did not live in Knox County; person was tested in another state

Thumbnail for the video titled "KCHD: New coronavirus case did not live in Knox County; person was tested in another state"

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's Tuesday, March 17, update on coronavirus response

Thumbnail for the video titled "FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's Tuesday, March 17, update on coronavirus response"

United Way launching COVID-19 response fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Way launching COVID-19 response fund"

KCHD recommends seniors stay out of the public if possible

Thumbnail for the video titled "KCHD recommends seniors stay out of the public if possible"

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin outlines financial steps the Trump administration is taking help the economy amid coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin outlines financial steps the Trump administration is taking help the economy amid coronavirus"

President Trump annoucnes tele-health expansion, rule changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump annoucnes tele-health expansion, rule changes"

Coronavirus strikes WrestleMania, WWE to host event with no fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus strikes WrestleMania, WWE to host event with no fans"

Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 to keep up with surge in orders amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 to keep up with surge in orders amid coronavirus concerns"

Chick-fil-A temporarily closes dining room seating over coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chick-fil-A temporarily closes dining room seating over coronavirus concerns"

McDonald’s closing dining areas; still offering drive-thru, delivery, take-out amid coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "McDonald’s closing dining areas; still offering drive-thru, delivery, take-out amid coronavirus pandemic"

Hit by virus, US airlines seek aid far exceeding post-9/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hit by virus, US airlines seek aid far exceeding post-9/11"

US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds

Thumbnail for the video titled "US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds"

Tracking Coronavirus: Stores struggling to stay stocked

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: Stores struggling to stay stocked"

Tracking Coronavirus: Neighbors helping neighbors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: Neighbors helping neighbors"

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gives a briefing on the state response to COVID-19 coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gives a briefing on the state response to COVID-19 coronavirus"

COVID-19 in East Tennessee; Knoxville mayor declares state of emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 in East Tennessee; Knoxville mayor declares state of emergency"

52 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee; Kentucky has first coronavirus-related death

Thumbnail for the video titled "52 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee; Kentucky has first coronavirus-related death"

President Trump addresses nation Monday, sets new guideline for gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump addresses nation Monday, sets new guideline for gatherings"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter