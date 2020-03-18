Live Now
General Motors to temporarily suspend production amid coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

by: WKRN Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This May 16, 2014, file photo shows the General Motors logo at the company’s world headquarters in Detroit. The United Auto Workers union is letting its contract with General Motors expire just before midnight Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, increasing the likelihood of a strike as early as Sunday night. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – General Motors officials confirmed the company will begin “orderly suspension of manufacturing operations in North America due to market conditions and to deep clean facilities and continue to protect people.”

The suspension will last until at least March 30th.

“GM and the UAW have always put the health and safety of the people entering GM plants first, and we have agreed to a systematic, orderly suspension of production to aid in fighting COVID-19/coronavirus,” said GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra. “We have been taking extraordinary precautions around the world to keep our plant environments safe and recent developments in North America make it clear this is the right thing to do now. I appreciate the teamwork of UAW President Rory Gamble, UAW Vice President Terry Dittes and local leadership as we take this unprecedented step.”

“UAW members, their families and our communities will benefit from today’s announcement with the certainty that we are doing all that we can to protect our health and safety during this pandemic,” said UAW President Rory Gamble. “This will give us time to review best practices and to prevent the spread of this disease. We appreciate General Motor’s actions today and will continue to work with them on health and safety plans to be implemented when we resume production.”

The decision comes after much deliberation, as a precaution to ensure production stops in a safe and orderly fashion. Each facility has received specific instructions from manufacturing leaders.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

