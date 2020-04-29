Live Now
WATCH Good Morning Tennessee for breaking news, weather and sports

Gov. Lee: Hair salons, spas, other personal care services to remain closed through May 29

Coronavirus

New executive order from Gov. Bill Lee details new guidance for businesses for the next month

by: Jessica Fuller

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Personal care businesses such as hair and nail salons must remain closed for the next month, according to a new executive order from Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee.

The order, published and signed by Lee on Tuesday, offers guidance for businesses deemed safe to open, but also mandates the closure of businesses including those that “perform close-contact personal services.”

According to Executive Order 30, those business include:

  • Barber shops
  • Hair salons
  • Waxing salons
  • Threading salons
  • Nail salons/spas
  • Spas providing body treatments
  • Body-art facilities/tattoo services
  • Tanning salons
  • Massage therapy establishmnets/massage services

The order also mandates that entertainment, recreational and certain other gathering venues will remain closed to the public including:

  • Bowling alleys
  • Arcades
  • Concert Venues
  • Theaters, auditoriums, performing arts centers
  • Racetracks
  • Indoor children’s play areas
  • Adult entertainment venues
  • Amusement parks
  • Senior Centers or equivalent facilities
  • Roller and ice-skating rinks

Certain venues such as bars, night clubs and live performance venues that serve food by following established guidelines from the state, according to the order.

Social gatherings of 10 or more people are still banned, according to the order, as are visits to nursing homes, retirement homes and other long-term care facilities.

The order doesn’t mandate the closure of places of worship or prohibit weddings or funerals, but “strongly encourages” places of worship to follow guidelines from the governor’s office to conduct in-person services safely.

Read the full executive order HERE.

Take-out alcohol sales from restaurants are still permitted with the purchase of food, the order notes in paragraph 12.

Paragraph 13 of the order says that Sullivan County, one of six counties in the state with its own health department, may issue additional orders that may greater restrict or permit the operation of businesses, organizations or venues, but bars municipalities from regulating places of worship.

Lee’s former executive order mandating the closure of businesses will expire at 11:59 p.m. tomorrow night. In his press conference on Tuesday, he told reporters that he would release a new executive order addressing the businesses that would remain closed, but didn’t give any further details during the conference.

The executive order is in effect until May 29, though it notes “it is anticipated that in the near future development of additional business guidelines will allow for reopening additional businesses safely,” and that the order will be amended accordingly.

Check back with us as this story is updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Sen. Amy Klobuchar describes husband's COVID-19 bout

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Amy Klobuchar describes husband's COVID-19 bout"

Boris Johnson: We are beginning to turn the tide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boris Johnson: We are beginning to turn the tide"

Knox County and Knoxville unveil highlights of a phased-in COVID-19 economic reopening plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County and Knoxville unveil highlights of a phased-in COVID-19 economic reopening plan"

Concern in China over possible second wave of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Concern in China over possible second wave of coronavirus"

IRS requesting thousands of employees return to work

Thumbnail for the video titled "IRS requesting thousands of employees return to work"

Smithfield Foods temporarily closing Illinois plant due to employees testing positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smithfield Foods temporarily closing Illinois plant due to employees testing positive for COVID-19"

Coronavirus: Miss Tennessee pageant competition postponed to August

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Miss Tennessee pageant competition postponed to August"

Nations, US states each chart their own path on reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nations, US states each chart their own path on reopening"

Tennessee sees biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee sees biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases"

Tennessee Poison Center reports spike in calls amid Coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Poison Center reports spike in calls amid Coronavirus pandemic"

Some restaurants prepare to open at half capacity

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some restaurants prepare to open at half capacity"

Tennessee This Week: Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters talks about reopening economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee This Week: Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters talks about reopening economy"

Protests in Knoxville over rent evictions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protests in Knoxville over rent evictions"

Hundreds protest Wisconsin restrictions: "The biggest concern is that the solution is going to be more harmful than the virus itself"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds protest Wisconsin restrictions: "The biggest concern is that the solution is going to be more harmful than the virus itself""

Trump touts virus successes in 21 minute briefing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump touts virus successes in 21 minute briefing"

FULL MEETING; University of Tennessee Board of Trustees discuss coronavirus impacts and responses

Thumbnail for the video titled "FULL MEETING; University of Tennessee Board of Trustees discuss coronavirus impacts and responses"

One good thing: accordion brings cheer from stoop

Thumbnail for the video titled "One good thing: accordion brings cheer from stoop"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter