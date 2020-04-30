Gov. Lee to join President Trump at White House briefing on senior citizens

WASHINGTON (WATE) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will travel to Washington D.C. Thursday to take part in a White House briefing alongside President Donald Trump.

Gov. Lee announced Thursday morning he will join President Trump at the White House for a briefing on protecting America’s senior citizens. The briefing will take place at 4 p.m. ET.

Today, I will be joining @POTUS at the White House for a 3 PM CDT/4 PM EDT briefing on protecting America’s seniors. Tune in here. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) April 30, 2020

Following the briefing at the White House, Gov. Lee will conduct remote media call at 5 p.m. to answer questions from local and state media members. You can watch the media call on WATE.com and our free news app.

At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Gov. Lee and Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey will participate in a statewide televised town hall on the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be broadcast live on WATE and live-streamed at wate.com/live-newscasts/.