Grainger County: Don’t send child to school if household has positive COVID test

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – One East Tennessee school system is reminding parents to use caution as they send children to school during the pandemic.

Grainger County Director of Schools Jamie Atkins posted a message on Facebook asking parents to not send their children to school if someone in their household is positive with COVID-19.

Atkins said the school district has quarantined a ‘considerable number of students’ this past week because of students coming to school that are either COVID positive or symptomatic before later testing positive.