Grainger County: Don’t send child to school if household has positive COVID test

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – One East Tennessee school system is reminding parents to use caution as they send children to school during the pandemic.

Grainger County Director of Schools Jamie Atkins posted a message on Facebook asking parents to not send their children to school if someone in their household is positive with COVID-19.

Atkins said the school district has quarantined a ‘considerable number of students’ this past week because of students coming to school that are either COVID positive or symptomatic before later testing positive.

Parents, please don’t send your child to school when someone in the household is positive with COVID-19. There is a high probability that others in the house will catch COVID. We have quarantined a considerable number of students this past week because of students coming to school that are either positive with COVID or with symptoms that later test positive. This is a danger to our faculty, staff, and other students. It is frustrating when a student testing positive for COVID-19 comes to school and endangers others! This has happened multiple times during the past week. Everyone should show the courtesy and respect they would want by not sending your sick child to school. Thank you, James Atkins.

Grainger County Director of Schools James Atkins

