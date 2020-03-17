Breaking News
Trump wants quick checks sent to public in virus response
Update by Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan on coronavirus
Great Smoky Mountains National Park: Visitor Centers closed due coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is closing its visitor centers as part of the effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Park officials said the Sugarlands, Oconaluftee, and Cades Cove Visitor Centers are closed until further notice.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and recommendations from state and local public health in consultation with NPS Public Health Service officers, according to a news release.

The visitor facilities are closed for the safety of both staff and visitors, the release said.

Seasonally open park campgrounds, picnic areas, roads, trails, and restroom facilities located adjacent to visitor centers remain open.

For more information about current conditions in the park, please visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/conditions.htm or follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter.

The mountainous park along the border of Tennessee and North Carolina is the nation’s most visited national park.

