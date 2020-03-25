GSMNP: Cades Cove employee tests positive for coronavirus

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Great Smoky Mountain National Park reports that an employee at Cades Cove has tested positive for COVID-19.
GSMNP says that the employee last worked on March 19 and that they’re in self-isolation.
They also say that they did not work closely with visitors.
Other employees that came in contact with the person were notified and are in self-isolation.
