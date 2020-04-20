Hair salons one of many services prepping to reopen May 1

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday that he planned to start reopening the economy across the state as soon as April 27, hoping to have the majority of businesses reopened by May 1.

Hair salons are among those businesses hoping to open on May 1.

Brynn Crowell, owner of Lox Salon in the Old City, said it hasn’t been easy since they closed.

She said when they first closed, she thought it was going to be for a couple of weeks, so that’s what they prepared for.

When the closure turned out to be longer, Crowell’s staff had to turn away customers indefinitely. That meant there was no more constant cash flow, and Crowell had to figure out ways to keep some of their income coming.

“As a business owner, that’s real. I get a little emotional about, what can I do to help (my employees) out. But, also, I know my clients. I miss my clients. You know, everybody is kind of really wanting to get back. Get their hair done, get their nails done,” Crowell said.

She said she had been reading and paying attention to emails from the state health department, which she said gave recommendations as to how to reopen safely.

Crowell said she already planned to do some work rearranging the salon.

“Everyone working part-time, doing a few guests at a time. We’re definitely going to, you know, move everything around the salon so it’s spaced out far apart,” Crowell said.

She also said there were going to be other changes.

“You can do kind of one client in one client out, like one person at a time. And then also wearing the masks. They go right around the ears. It’s really easy to still be able to cut around that,” Crowell said.

Sheila Wilson, president of Intercoiffure America Canada, an international hairdressers association, said there’s a lot of thought going into reopening and making sure that salons keep the same experience but also the add the extra safety features.

“We have to rethink our business, we have to redesign the way we’re going to be doing things, some people are redesigning their salons by moving everything farther away…and then we’re going to have to re-evaluate what really is important within our business and how are we going to get this across to our consumers that this is the way our business is now,” Wilson said.

One example of a change in salons, Wilson said, was no magazines to peruse while waiting for a cut.

Wilson owns a salon in Memphis.

She said she believes that hair salons will also be unfortunately more expensive for the salons, and consequentially, the customers.

“We usually use capes and wash them after every client anyway, but now, do we want to go into paper capes for a while? Do we want to do paper smocks like doctors? I mean, what do we do,” Wilson said.

She said that instead of washing glassware for clients, they would have to spend extra money on disposable cups.

Wilson said salons would need to buy masks. She planned on buying special gloves for her clients, gloves that moisturize as you wear while getting your hair done.

She said Intercoiffure is working with Barbicide, one of the largest salon disinfectant brands, to create standards for a safe and clean salon, as another way to help keep clients and employees safe when reopening.

Crowell said in order to make some money for the salon and employees while the shop is closed, Lox Salon is selling gift cards, hair products and plan to have an auction for the first haircut.