Hamblen County to extend mask mandate through September 30

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Saturday, Hamblen County Mayor Bill Brittain extended the county’s facial coverings requirement through September 30.
The mandate was set to expire Saturday, August 29 at 11:59 p.m.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: TN Dept. of Health reports over 140K total cases, more than 1,500 deaths
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Nursing home says it’s allowed to have COVID-19-positive employees working during staffing crisis
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 19th death in August, 56th overall
- Sorting out symptoms: Fall allergies or COVID-19
- Over 10,000 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee last week
- Multiple Knox County schools notify parents about positive COVID-19 cases
- William & Mary cheerleader survives 3-month battle with COVID-19
- Tennessee Coronavirus: 20 more COVID-19 deaths reported by state; 1,936 new cases
- CDC guidelines now say those exposed to coronavirus may not need testing if asymptomatic
- 2nd man arrested for throwing East Nashville house party
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports smallest 1-day increase in cases in more than 6 weeks
- Dorm-room parties blamed for U of Miami COVID outbreak
- FDA chief apologizes for overstating plasma effect on virus
- Roane State reports at least two COVID-19 cases on campus