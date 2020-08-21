Health Commissioner explains 24-day isolation period for Tennesseans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The state of Tennessee is addressing guidelines that could keep someone in isolation up to 24 days if they are exposed to COVID-19.

The guideline concerned many parents and led to a lot of chatter on social media this week.

Several school districts highlighted the 24-day quarantine period in communication with families this week, but the state said the guideline is nothing new.

Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said the guidance has been the same since March. Two-week quarantine begins from the date of last exposure to a positive case.

If you live in the same household with a case and can’t isolate from an infected person, you can’t start your 14-day quarantine until that person is no longer ill.

For most people, that’s 10 days, ten days plus two additional weeks, which is where the 24 days comes from.

But the commissioner said it doesn’t have to work that way for everyone.

“Here me clearly, that doesn’t apply to everyone if you are properly able to isolate yourself from that household contact. I fully recognize some people, their homes, are not set up to do that. But instances you can fully isolate from that household member, that 14 days starts the day that last contact took place,” explained Dr. Piercey.

The state said the isolation could be at another home entirely or in a part of the home where no common spaces are shared.