Health Commissioner explains 24-day isolation period for Tennesseans

Coronavirus

by: Brittney Baird and Nickelle Smith

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The state of Tennessee is addressing guidelines that could keep someone in isolation up to 24 days if they are exposed to COVID-19.  

The guideline concerned many parents and led to a lot of chatter on social media this week.  

Several school districts highlighted the 24-day quarantine period in communication with families this week, but the state said the guideline is nothing new. 

Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said the guidance has been the same since March. Two-week quarantine begins from the date of last exposure to a positive case.  

If you live in the same household with a case and can’t isolate from an infected person, you can’t start your 14-day quarantine until that person is no longer ill.  

 For most people, that’s 10 days, ten days plus two additional weeks, which is where the 24 days comes from.   

But the commissioner said it doesn’t have to work that way for everyone. 

“Here me clearly, that doesn’t apply to everyone if you are properly able to isolate yourself from that household contact. I fully recognize some people, their homes, are not set up to do that. But instances you can fully isolate from that household member, that 14 days starts the day that last contact took place,” explained Dr. Piercey. 

The state said the isolation could be at another home entirely or in a part of the home where no common spaces are shared.  

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

(MOBILE USERS: See map of COVID-19 by county.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee talks about school reopening guidance and high school sports

Air travel not expected to recover until 2024

Fed wrestles with its next moves as virus stalls US economy

Dr. Deborah Birx urges Tennesseans to wear masks

Cocke County Schools delay start of fall semester

Oak Ridge Schools: Jefferson Middle staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Lee allows contact sports to resume

Local educators react to governor's recommendations for reopening schools

Ice Bears season start pushed back

ETSU releases fall semester plans

Survey shows more Knox County teachers prefer virtual class

Concerns remain for parents of special education students

Residents, staff test positive for COVID-19 at Oak Ridge senior living facility

Medic screening all donors for COVID-19 antibodies

University of Tennesse Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer says 'OK, team, we’re gonna win this one,'

Regal Cinemas new reopening date is Aug. 21

Sevier County schools to discuss reopening Monday

Pelosi: GOP in 'disarray' over COVID rescue bill

Positive COVID-19 case at Alcoa Middle School

McEnany: Schools, teachers considered 'essential'

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter