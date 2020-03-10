Coronavirus: 26 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE/WKRN) – Update (3 p.m. 3/13/20) — The state health department announced Friday the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state had been updated to 26: There are now 10 in Davidson County, 9 in Williamson County, 2 in Shelby County, 1 in Rutherford County, 1 in Hamilton County, 1 in Jefferson County, 1 in Sullivan County and 1 in Knox County.

The COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 26 as of March 13, 2020. For more information, go to: https://t.co/Pwof6IANuV #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/BYFqE7qbW3 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 13, 2020

Update (3 p.m. 3/12/20) — The state health department said Thursday that a coronavirus case had been confirmed in Knox County.

The case is the county’s first amid the virus crisis declared Wednesday by the World Health Organization as a pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases in the state was also updated to 18 as of Thursday: 8 in Williamson County, 6 in Davidson County, 2 in Shelby County, 1 in Sullivan County and 1 in Knox County.

The COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 18 as of March 12, 2020. For more information, go to: https://t.co/Pwof6IANuV #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/xpvPNvH046 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 12, 2020

Update (4 p.m. 3/11/20) — The state Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday afternoon that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will provide $10 million in funding to Tennessee to support response efforts against COVID-19 (coronavirus).

In total, Tennessee will receive $10,078,293.

The funding comes after President Trump on Friday, March 6 signed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020. The supplemental contains $8.3 billion government-wide, with resources directed for grants or cooperative agreements to states, localities, territories, and tribes to accelerate planning and operational readiness for COVID-19 preparedness and response, as well as develop tools and strategies, provide technical assistance and program support, as well as ensure ongoing communication and coordination among public health agencies and partners throughout the response.

The CDC is contacting State Health Officers on Wednesday to move forward with awarding over $560 million to states, localities, territories, and tribes. CDC said it will use existing networks to reach out to state and local jurisdictions to access this initial funding.

UPDATE (3:30 p.m. 3/11/20) — Tennessee Department of Health officials are confirming one new case of coronavirus in Williamson County on top of a new case in Davidson County announced earlier today, bringing the total of coronavirus cases in Tennessee to 9.

UPDATE (7:30 p.m. 3/10/20) — The Tennessee Department of Health released a county breakdown of the seven confirmed cases of the coronavirus Tuesday evening.

Of the seven, four are in Williamson County. Shelby, Davidson and Sullivan counties each have one confirmed case.

“TDH will release counties of residence for all confirmed cases, but will not include further identifying factors like age or gender as we balance transparency with our obligation to lawfully protect patient privacy,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said. “While the department’s standard protocol for outbreaks is to announce information by region, we understand COVID-19 is an evolving situation presenting unique concerns for our communities.”

UPDATE: (3 p.m. 3/10/20) — The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed the seventh case of COVID-19 around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The health department did not say where in the state the case was located.

EARLIER:

Earlier Tuesday, the health department had confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in Middle Tennessee, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases to six.

The patients are men in Middle Tennessee, the Tennessee Department of Health said in a news release Tuesday morning.

The Tennessee Health Department is working closely with local health officials to support the ongoing investigations of COVID-19 cases, the agency said. The overall risk to the public remains low as COVID-19 is not currently widespread in Tennessee or the United States.

The Tennessee Department of Health is posting COVID-19 updated numbers online by 3 p.m. ET each day.

The department’s State Public Health Laboratory is running COVID-19 testing seven days a week to assist in identifying cases and treating individuals.

The Tennessee Department of Health oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions, including Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Knox, Hamilton and Sullivan counties.

