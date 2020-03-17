Closings
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Number of COVID-19 cases in Davidson County rises to 42 on Tuesday

Coronavirus





Tracking coronavirus (WATE)

UPDATE (6:45 p.m.) — The Tennessee Department of Health released its latest confirmed cases of coronavirus numbers at 3 p.m EDT revealing more cases in Davidson County.

After the Metro Public Health Department announced Tuesday morning that the total number of confirmed cases was 31, the state announced that number had jumped to 42. Across the state, there are 73 cases in Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officials with the Metro Public Health Department announced Tuesday the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Davidson County has risen to 31.

This is an increase in six cases over the past 24 hours, according to the Metro Public Health Department. The age range for all confirmed cases in Nashville is from 11-73 years old. Two of the patients are hospitalized and all others are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.

There are now 58 confirmed cases within the state. The age range for all confirmed cases across Tennessee is 11-82 years old, according to the state Department of Health’s update on Monday.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. TDOH strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. EDT.

