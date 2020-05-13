Health officials confirm first COVID-19 case at Chattanooga chicken plant

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – Health officials in Chattanooga confirmed a worker at a local chicken processing plant has tested positive for COVID-19

The Hamilton County Health Department confirmed a worker at Chattanooga’s Pilgrim’s Pride chicken processing plant has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the first recorded case at the plant.

There have been almost 5000 cases and 20 deaths in meat processing plants around the country, according to the CDC.

Pilgrim’s Pride provided the following statement to WTVC on Monday:

“The health and safety of our team members remains our highest priority, and we have implemented a wide of range of measures at our facility to combat coronavirus. Today, every Pilgrim’s facility temperature checks 100% of the workforce before they enter a facility. We also provide and require face masks to be worn at all times on company property. We will not operate a facility if we do not believe it is safe.”

We are working with the local health department and communicating directly with our team members. At Pilgrim’s Chattanooga, we are following all CDC and OSHA issued guidance around safety and social distancing, and we’re doing everything possible to provide a safe working environment for our team members who are providing food for us all during these unprecedented times.

We have implemented numerous preventive measures at our Chattanooga facility that include:

Temperature testing all team members prior to entering facilities, including the use of hands-free thermometers and thermal imaging testing technology;

Providing extra personal protective equipment (PPE), including protective masks that are required to be worn at all times;

Increasing spacing in cafeterias, break and locker rooms, including plexiglass dividers in common areas and on the production floor;

Promoting physical distancing by staggering starts and breaks;

Increasing sanitation and disinfection efforts, including whole facility deep-cleaning every day;

Hiring dedicated staff whose only job is to continuously clean facilities, including common areas beyond the production floor;

Removing vulnerable populations from our facilities, offering full pay and benefits;

Requiring sick team members to stay home from work;

Waiving short-term disability waiting periods;

Providing free 100% preventative care to all team members enrolled in the company’s health plan;

Offering free LiveHealth Online services for team members enrolled in the company’s health plan that allow for virtual doctor visits at no cost;

Educating and encouraging team members to practice social distancing at home and in the community outside of work; and

Restricting access to facilities and not allowing visitors.

Pilgrim’s has had team members test positive for COVID-19 in the U.S. We are offering support to those team members and their families, and we hope they all make a full and speedy recovery. Out of respect for the families, we are not releasing further information.”