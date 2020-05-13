Health officials confirm first COVID-19 case at Chattanooga chicken plant

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – Health officials in Chattanooga confirmed a worker at a local chicken processing plant has tested positive for COVID-19

The Hamilton County Health Department confirmed a worker at Chattanooga’s Pilgrim’s Pride chicken processing plant has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the first recorded case at the plant.

There have been almost 5000 cases and 20 deaths in meat processing plants around the country, according to the CDC.

Pilgrim’s Pride provided the following statement to WTVC on Monday:

“The health and safety of our team members remains our highest priority, and we have implemented a wide of range of measures at our facility to combat coronavirus. Today, every Pilgrim’s facility temperature checks 100% of the workforce before they enter a facility. We also provide and require face masks to be worn at all times on company property. We will not operate a facility if we do not believe it is safe.”

We are working with the local health department and communicating directly with our team members. At Pilgrim’s Chattanooga, we are following all CDC and OSHA issued guidance around safety and social distancing, and we’re doing everything possible to provide a safe working environment for our team members who are providing food for us all during these unprecedented times.

We have implemented numerous preventive measures at our Chattanooga facility that include:

  • Temperature testing all team members prior to entering facilities, including the use of hands-free thermometers and thermal imaging testing technology;
  • Providing extra personal protective equipment (PPE), including protective masks that are required to be worn at all times;
  • Increasing spacing in cafeterias, break and locker rooms, including plexiglass dividers in common areas and on the production floor;
  • Promoting physical distancing by staggering starts and breaks;
  • Increasing sanitation and disinfection efforts, including whole facility deep-cleaning every day;
  • Hiring dedicated staff whose only job is to continuously clean facilities, including common areas beyond the production floor;
  • Removing vulnerable populations from our facilities, offering full pay and benefits;
  • Requiring sick team members to stay home from work;
  • Waiving short-term disability waiting periods;
  • Providing free 100% preventative care to all team members enrolled in the company’s health plan;
  • Offering free LiveHealth Online services for team members enrolled in the company’s health plan that allow for virtual doctor visits at no cost;
  • Educating and encouraging team members to practice social distancing at home and in the community outside of work; and
  • Restricting access to facilities and not allowing visitors.

Pilgrim’s has had team members test positive for COVID-19 in the U.S. We are offering support to those team members and their families, and we hope they all make a full and speedy recovery. Out of respect for the families, we are not releasing further information.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

In rural Georgia, death upon death during outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "In rural Georgia, death upon death during outbreak"

Without mask, Trump tours Arizona face mask plant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Without mask, Trump tours Arizona face mask plant"

New resources available as businesses reopen in Tennessee

Thumbnail for the video titled "New resources available as businesses reopen in Tennessee"

Officials increasing access to Big South Fork recreation area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials increasing access to Big South Fork recreation area"

What reopening businesses means for local rideshare drivers

Thumbnail for the video titled "What reopening businesses means for local rideshare drivers"

Close contact businesses allowed to reopen tomorrow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Close contact businesses allowed to reopen tomorrow"

Gatlinburg cancels 4th of July Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gatlinburg cancels 4th of July Parade"

Knox County Health Dept. encourages mask usage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Dept. encourages mask usage"

Nashville doctor: This is the new normal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nashville doctor: This is the new normal"

Scammer takes advantage of financial fears during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scammer takes advantage of financial fears during pandemic"

Cinco de Mayo celebrations change amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cinco de Mayo celebrations change amid pandemic"

Protective barriers placed in CAC buses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protective barriers placed in CAC buses"

State to distribute 5 million cloth masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "State to distribute 5 million cloth masks"

COVID-19's toll on mental health

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19's toll on mental health"

Trousdale County inmate dies after testing postive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trousdale County inmate dies after testing postive for COVID-19"

Tennessee Bill Lee gives an update on the coronavirus situation in the state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Bill Lee gives an update on the coronavirus situation in the state"

Answers to questions about when Zoo Knoxville will reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Answers to questions about when Zoo Knoxville will reopen"

Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan gives an update on coronavirus in Knoxville

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan gives an update on coronavirus in Knoxville"

Gov. Bill Lee announces requirement for COVID-19 testing at all long-term care facilities in state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Bill Lee announces requirement for COVID-19 testing at all long-term care facilities in state"

Charity Menefee of the Knox County Health Department does a coronavirus briefing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charity Menefee of the Knox County Health Department does a coronavirus briefing"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter