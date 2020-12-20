MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Saturday, Lakeway area hospital staff and doctors started receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
This as a record number of new COVID-19 cases in the state have been reported over the last week.
On Friday, Tennessee reported 10,421 new coronavirus cases along with 115 new deaths. The cumulative number of cases is 503,651 (confirmed and probable).
LATEST STORIES
- Hospital staff and physicians begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in Morristown
- Knoxville state rep. strongly encourages Gov. Lee to consider mask mandate
- CFP semifinal moved from Rose Bowl to AT&T Stadium
- Here’s a closer look at COVID-19 vaccine facts
- Watch Live: Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine shots to leave warehouses, widening US push to immunize