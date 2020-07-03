Hotspot Tennessee: 1,822 new coronavirus cases puts total at 48,712

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee continued reporting high numbers of news coronavirus cases on Friday with 1,822 new virus cases and 13 new COVID-19 related deaths.
That brings the total case count to 48,712, up 3.9%. The death toll is 633, up 2.1%, from Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported..
Some 29,591 people have recovered from the virus. There have been 2,825 people hospitalized and 862,121 have been tested.
A mask mandate went into effect Friday in Knox County (joining Memphis and Nashville in requiring masks) that requires anyone 12 and older in indoor public spaces to wear a face covering.
The virus continues to take a toll on popular events. The Blount Partnership said Friday the Taste of Blount, Townsend Fall Festival and Best of Blount Awards have been canceled and will not be rescheduled in 2020.
Bristol Motor Speedway officials have outlined safety plans for the July 15 NASCAR All-Star race that include social distancing, face masks and screening protocols.
Area businesses, organizations and educational institutions continue to announce outbreaks. Jails and prisons have seen large numbers of cases, but Knox County reported this week only its first case of coronavirus at its detention center.
