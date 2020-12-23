‘It means a lot. It’s really important’: Knox County first responders get vaccinated

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Several Knox County first responders have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

That’s because the county health department got its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine Tuesday morning.

WATE 6 On Your Side reporter Elizabeth Kuebel was there as the first shots were administered.

“It means a lot. It’s really important. It allows us to be proactive,” said Robert Medders, Captain with the Knoxville Fire Department.

“Hopefully this moves a lot of things forward, progresses stuff,” Rural Metro firefighter/paramedic, James Asbury, said.

The health department says its goal was to vaccinate 10 people in this round. That’s because, they say, each vial has 10 doses, and they did not want any of the vaccine to go to waste.

“This is a historic day. It’s hope on the horizon is finally coming here. I wanted to be part of history today to see this happen,” Knox County mayor Glenn Jacobs said.

For the people getting it, it’s a dose of compassion.

“I know I can better protect the people of the community I serve in Halls, and especially my family as well,” Asbury said.

“Now finally we have that tangible picture of yes, there is an end in sight. We just need to make sure that we get there,” Mayor Jacobs said.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Biden slams Trump for 'knowingly' lying on COVID

McEnany: Trump 'never lied' to the public on COVID

Trump bemoans virus restrictions in North Carolina

University of Tennessee relocating Massey Hall residents to make room for COVID-19 self-isolation cases

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 100 new cases, 157 new inactive cases

Knox County Health Dept. says plan in place for vaccine distribution

UT Chancellor: Some dodging COVID-19 precautions

Two Tennessee women participating in a COVID-19 vaccine study

Tennessee teachers asking for more safety measures

State launching COVID-19 schools dashboard

Knox County Health Dept.: Numbers reflect new timeframe for inactive cases

Clinton High School cancels next 2 weeks of games due to virus

UT chancellor: Fraternities trying to avoid COVID-19 precautions

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter