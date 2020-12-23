‘It means a lot. It’s really important’: Knox County first responders get vaccinated

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Several Knox County first responders have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

That’s because the county health department got its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine Tuesday morning.

WATE 6 On Your Side reporter Elizabeth Kuebel was there as the first shots were administered.

HAPPENING NOW: Vaccinations are underway at Knox County’s Health Dept.



KCHD received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this morning, containing 2,200 doses. pic.twitter.com/XXwGRsoRn0 — Elizabeth Kuebel (@elizabethkuebel) December 22, 2020

“It means a lot. It’s really important. It allows us to be proactive,” said Robert Medders, Captain with the Knoxville Fire Department.

“Hopefully this moves a lot of things forward, progresses stuff,” Rural Metro firefighter/paramedic, James Asbury, said.

The health department says its goal was to vaccinate 10 people in this round. That’s because, they say, each vial has 10 doses, and they did not want any of the vaccine to go to waste.

“This is a historic day. It’s hope on the horizon is finally coming here. I wanted to be part of history today to see this happen,” Knox County mayor Glenn Jacobs said.

For the people getting it, it’s a dose of compassion.

“I know I can better protect the people of the community I serve in Halls, and especially my family as well,” Asbury said.

“Now finally we have that tangible picture of yes, there is an end in sight. We just need to make sure that we get there,” Mayor Jacobs said.