It’s been one year since Knoxville mayor’s safer-at-home order

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s now been one year since Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon issued Executive Order 4, a safer-at-home order that went into effect on April 1, 2020.

This order directly echoed one made by the Knox County Health Department just a few days earlier.

It gave city employees, who have enforcement and regulatory authority, the ability to take corrective action within Knoxville city limits against those violating safer-at-home orders.

Executive Orders 5, 6, 7, and 8 were subsequently issued to extend the order. It wasn’t until May 1 of last year that county and city leaders announced strategy for phased reopening plans.