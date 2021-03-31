It’s been one year since Knoxville mayor’s safer-at-home order

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s now been one year since Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon issued Executive Order 4, a safer-at-home order that went into effect on April 1, 2020.

This order directly echoed one made by the Knox County Health Department just a few days earlier.

It gave city employees, who have enforcement and regulatory authority, the ability to take corrective action within Knoxville city limits against those violating safer-at-home orders.

Executive Orders 5, 6, 7, and 8 were subsequently issued to extend the order. It wasn’t until May 1 of last year that county and city leaders announced strategy for phased reopening plans.

“That decision saved lives, and it helped our community understand the gravity of a global pandemic, and that we had to take some drastic action to stop the spread.”

Mayor Indya Kincannon

