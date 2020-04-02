Johnson City doctor with COVID-19 appreciates support from community

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Dr. Daniel Lewis, a Ballad Health family medicine specialist, says he is doing well after his wife confirmed in a post on social media that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
Lewis said in an e-mail to News Channel 11 Thursday, “You can tell them I am doing well and am appreciative of all the overwhelming outpouring of love and support my family and I have seen in the last 24 hours.”
In Ballad’s news conference Thursday, President and CEO Alan Levine also confirmed that Lewis tested positive for COVID-19.
Lewis spoke at a Greene County Commission meeting in March to talk to commissioners about the novel coronavirus.
He spoke to commissioners about his knowledge of the virus and testing.
