Coronavirus in Tennessee: Case count hits 2,845 with 32 deaths
Johnson City doctor with COVID-19 appreciates support from community

Coronavirus

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Dr. Daniel Lewis, a Ballad Health family medicine specialist, says he is doing well after his wife confirmed in a post on social media that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Lewis said in an e-mail to News Channel 11 Thursday, “You can tell them I am doing well and am appreciative of all the overwhelming outpouring of love and support my family and I have seen in the last 24 hours.”

In Ballad’s news conference Thursday, President and CEO Alan Levine also confirmed that Lewis tested positive for COVID-19.

Lewis spoke at a Greene County Commission meeting in March to talk to commissioners about the novel coronavirus.

He spoke to commissioners about his knowledge of the virus and testing.

SEE ALSO: Health officials say COVID-19 tests awaiting results in Greene County, Tenn.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

