KAT begins fare-free rides until further notice, asks passengers to limit trips

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Area Transit is not requiring bus riders pay a fare until further notice. The change comes as the city’s bus system is asking passengers to limit their trips to essential travel only.
KAT issued a statement Monday announcing the fare-free rides and asked that those who have to travel to be courteous of the drivers and passengers in the buses.
“Please board through either the front or back doors and immediately take a seat away from the operator and other passengers,” a release from KAT stated.
The transit system already saw nearly 2,500 fewer passengers yesterday compared to a month ago.
“Thank you for doing your part to ‘flatten the curve,’ ” KAT said on Facebook. ” We miss you, but for now, thank you for only taking essential transit only; you are doing your part to keep Knoxville safer.”
Passengers with monthly or seven-day passes are asked to visit the customer service center at Knoxville Station with your pass and they will exchange it.
