KCHD: All 500 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered during Saturday’s clinic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Saturday afternoon, Knox County Health Department reported that all 500 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered during its vaccination clinic.

KCHD wants the public to know that more opportunities will become available as additional vaccine doses are received. Saturday’s clinic was just the beginning of vaccination efforts in the county.

List of those who helped work Saturday’s clinic:

8 Tennessee Air National Guard servicemen

42 Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) volunteers

46 temporary and full-time KCHD team members

KCHD also released the clinic’s five-step process for those who got vaccinated on Saturday: