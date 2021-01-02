KCHD: All 500 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered during Saturday’s clinic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KCHD: Tom Hamm, LPN, (KCHD) administering vaccine to an individual.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Saturday afternoon, Knox County Health Department reported that all 500 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered during its vaccination clinic.

KCHD wants the public to know that more opportunities will become available as additional vaccine doses are received. Saturday’s clinic was just the beginning of vaccination efforts in the county.

List of those who helped work Saturday’s clinic:

  • 8 Tennessee Air National Guard servicemen
  • 42 Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) volunteers 
  • 46 temporary and full-time KCHD team members 

KCHD also released the clinic’s five-step process for those who got vaccinated on Saturday:

  • Symptom screening and check-in
  • Registration
  • Medical review/consult
  • Vaccination
  • Post-vaccination waiting period (15 minutes for most; 30 minutes for those who have a history of severe reaction to anything except injectable medications or vaccinations. Those who have had a severe reaction to any injectable medication/vaccination in the past were not vaccinated at today’s clinic.)  

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Biden slams Trump for 'knowingly' lying on COVID

McEnany: Trump 'never lied' to the public on COVID

Trump bemoans virus restrictions in North Carolina

University of Tennessee relocating Massey Hall residents to make room for COVID-19 self-isolation cases

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 100 new cases, 157 new inactive cases

Knox County Health Dept. says plan in place for vaccine distribution

UT Chancellor: Some dodging COVID-19 precautions

Two Tennessee women participating in a COVID-19 vaccine study

Tennessee teachers asking for more safety measures

State launching COVID-19 schools dashboard

Knox County Health Dept.: Numbers reflect new timeframe for inactive cases

Clinton High School cancels next 2 weeks of games due to virus

UT chancellor: Fraternities trying to avoid COVID-19 precautions

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter