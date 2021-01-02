KCHD: All 500 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered during Saturday’s clinic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Saturday afternoon, Knox County Health Department reported that all 500 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered during its vaccination clinic.
KCHD wants the public to know that more opportunities will become available as additional vaccine doses are received. Saturday’s clinic was just the beginning of vaccination efforts in the county.
List of those who helped work Saturday’s clinic:
- 8 Tennessee Air National Guard servicemen
- 42 Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) volunteers
- 46 temporary and full-time KCHD team members
KCHD also released the clinic’s five-step process for those who got vaccinated on Saturday:
- Symptom screening and check-in
- Registration
- Medical review/consult
- Vaccination
- Post-vaccination waiting period (15 minutes for most; 30 minutes for those who have a history of severe reaction to anything except injectable medications or vaccinations. Those who have had a severe reaction to any injectable medication/vaccination in the past were not vaccinated at today’s clinic.)
