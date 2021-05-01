KCHD to offer walk-up appointments for first-dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Mondays & Tuesdays

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Health Department is offering another tool to help distribute COVID-19 vaccines across the county.

A KCHD spokesperson confirmed the agency will allow walk-up appointments on Mondays and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We request people come during these times so we can manage the logistics of the vaccine most efficiently,” KCHD said in a statement.

Just a reminder, the walk-up appointments are for a first-dose of the vaccine only, according to KCHD.

