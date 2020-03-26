KCS tells parents, students of possible coronavirus exposure at Fulton High School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In a message sent out to Fulton High School families Wednesday evening, Knox County Schools said it was informed of “a case of COVID-19 that may have exposure implications for our Fulton students and staff.”
The Knox County Health Department was notified of the possible exposure, then reached out to KCS, according to officials.
Staff and students have been asked to stay at home through Thursday, March 26 based on the possible exposure incubation period and timeline.
So far, WATE 6 On Your Side has not learned of any students or staff from Fulton High School developing symptoms consistent with the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Below is the full message:
Dear Fulton family,
Today, the Knox County Health Department was notified, and informed us immediately, of a case of COVID-19 that may have exposure implications for our Fulton students and staff. Based on incubation period and other factors, we ask that students and staff, if you are not already, please stay at home through tomorrow, Thursday, March 26, 2020. Based on the timeline of the potential exposure, students and staff would most likely have already developed symptoms of COVID-19 by now. KCHD and KCS are notifying you out of an abundance of caution. While the timeline varies based on last known exposure, staying home is a standard guideline given to anyone who has potentially been exposed to COVID-19.If a student or staff member exhibits symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, cough, and shortness of breath, please call your primary care provider.
If you do not have a primary care provider, please contact the Health Department at 865-215-5555.
Thank you,
Jason Myers
Executive Director, Student Support Services
Knox County Schools
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Gov. Lee recommends schools remain closed through April 24
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gov. Lee recommends schools remain closed through April 24
- Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill
- Sevier County distillery makes hand sanitizer for medical professionals, first responders
- Coronavirus: What is currently known about pregnancy and COVID-19
- Waffle House closes 365 restaurants amid coronavirus pandemic
- Bye, bye beards: Holston Valley Medical Center workers shaved beards to battle novel coronavirus
- Knoxville woman making face masks at home during coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus patients exhibiting new symptoms, Ohio health director says
- Keeping trucks on the road, businesses open
- ‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 24, 2020
- Unemployment numbers loom as second part of COVID-19 pandemic
- Nashville fitness community shifts focus, adjusts to CDC guidelines
- Funerals affected by coronavirus crisis
- Dental professionals petition to help during COVID-19 pandemic