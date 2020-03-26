Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

KCS tells parents, students of possible coronavirus exposure at Fulton High School

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Knox County Schools KCS logo

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In a message sent out to Fulton High School families Wednesday evening, Knox County Schools said it was informed of “a case of COVID-19 that may have exposure implications for our Fulton students and staff.”

The Knox County Health Department was notified of the possible exposure, then reached out to KCS, according to officials.

Staff and students have been asked to stay at home through Thursday, March 26 based on the possible exposure incubation period and timeline.

So far, WATE 6 On Your Side has not learned of any students or staff from Fulton High School developing symptoms consistent with the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Below is the full message:

Dear Fulton family,

Today, the Knox County Health Department was notified, and informed us immediately, of a case of COVID-19 that may have exposure implications for our Fulton students and staff. Based on incubation period and other factors, we ask that students and staff, if you are not already, please stay at home through tomorrow, Thursday, March 26, 2020. Based on the timeline of the potential exposure, students and staff would most likely have already developed symptoms of COVID-19 by now. KCHD and KCS are notifying you out of an abundance of caution. While the timeline varies based on last known exposure, staying home is a standard guideline given to anyone who has potentially been exposed to COVID-19.If a student or staff member exhibits symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, cough, and shortness of breath, please call your primary care provider.

If you do not have a primary care provider, please contact the Health Department at 865-215-5555.

Thank you,
Jason Myers
Executive Director, Student Support Services
Knox County Schools

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Confined by virus, Frenchman runs marathon on his balcony

Thumbnail for the video titled "Confined by virus, Frenchman runs marathon on his balcony"

Kroger calls on federal government to help provide personal protective equipment for workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kroger calls on federal government to help provide personal protective equipment for workers"

Food City CEO asks people to stop hoarding products so supply chain can ‘catch up’

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food City CEO asks people to stop hoarding products so supply chain can ‘catch up’"

Coronavirus: Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival canceled amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival canceled amid pandemic"

TN National Guard called in to help with rural coronavirus testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "TN National Guard called in to help with rural coronavirus testing"

Coronavirus: Blackberry Farm to close through end of April

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Blackberry Farm to close through end of April"

Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill"

Governor calls for schools to remain closed through April 24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor calls for schools to remain closed through April 24"

Funerals affected by COVID-19 crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Funerals affected by COVID-19 crisis"

Congress struggles to finish economic aid package

Thumbnail for the video titled "Congress struggles to finish economic aid package"

Shopping malls closed across US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shopping malls closed across US"

FBI warns of COVID-19 scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "FBI warns of COVID-19 scams"

Governor issues executive order 18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor issues executive order 18"

ETHRA continues senior transportation services during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "ETHRA continues senior transportation services during pandemic"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter