KCS tells parents, students of possible coronavirus exposure at Fulton High School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In a message sent out to Fulton High School families Wednesday evening, Knox County Schools said it was informed of “a case of COVID-19 that may have exposure implications for our Fulton students and staff.”

The Knox County Health Department was notified of the possible exposure, then reached out to KCS, according to officials.

Staff and students have been asked to stay at home through Thursday, March 26 based on the possible exposure incubation period and timeline.

So far, WATE 6 On Your Side has not learned of any students or staff from Fulton High School developing symptoms consistent with the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Below is the full message: