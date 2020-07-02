KCSO: Knox County inmate tests positive for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An inmate at the Knox County detention facility has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that one inmate is now being held in medical isolation at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.
There were also 30 people the inmate had contact with and all 30 of those people have tested negative for the virus, KCSO said.
“The Medical and Correctional Staff at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility are following all protocols from the CDC as well as The Knox County Health Department.
We feel very fortunate that this has been our only case thus far for either and inmate or any of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office staff. Sheriff Spangler credits the early precautions taken by all employees of KCSO and the many hours of additional cleaning/sanitizing taking place inside of our facilities. I would also like to add that anyone entering any of our corrections facilities are being screened and this will continue for the foreseeable future.”Kimberly Glenn, communications director, Knox County Sheriff’s Office
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: June 2020
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Alexander says ‘stakes are too high’ for political debate on wearing masks
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports second-highest 1-day jump in total cases
- ‘Pooled testing’ for COVID-19 holds promise, pitfalls
- Tennessee extends application deadline for emergency cash assistance
- Health officials: COVID spread will slow if everyone uses masks
- 2020 Minor League Baseball season has been canceled
- TSSAA: No high school games, practices until Gov. Lee lifts executive order
- Coronavirus: Knox Circuit Court Clerk requests $1.5M to cover revenue losses caused by pandemic
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Another 1,212 new cases to push total to 43,509
- Stimulus check round 2: Partisan politics stalling more payments?
- Fauci: US ‘going in wrong direction’ in coronavirus outbreak
- EU reopens its borders to 14 nations but not to US tourists
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports nearly 50 new recovered cases, breaking recent growth trend