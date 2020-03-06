Kentucky announces first confirmed case of coronavirus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WATE) — The Kentucky Department of Health announced Friday the state’s first confirmed case of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Health department officials said that as of Friday 10 people had been tested for coronavirus; one of the tests came back positive and the remaining nine were negative. Health officials are continuing to monitor the data, calling it “dynamic” and said it may change over time as more information becomes available.

The state also shared its COVID-19 hotline number: 1-800-222-1222

Gov. Andy Beshear had earlier announced no confirmed cases, local news outlets reported Friday.

A state of emergency was declared in response to the announcement.

