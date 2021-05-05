Knox Co. COVID-19 benchmarks improve

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Health Department released its updated COVID-19 benchmarks and it shows improvement as vaccines have become more widely available to the public.

New Cases: Is in the green, indicating a sustained reduction or stability in new cases for 14 days is an indicator of progress.

Testing Capacity: Is in the yellow, for consistent or decreased test result reporting turnaround time.

Public Health Capacity: Is in the green, indicating growth for Knox Co. resident starting their vaccination process, and the percentage of those who are fully vaccinated.

Hospital Capacity: Is in the green, indicating that the availability of regional hospital beds, ICU beds, ventilators, and confidence in supplies to ensure that they are adequately available if cases surge.

Death Rate: Is in the yellow, indicating greater than .5 deaths per 100,000, but less than 2.0 deaths per week.

Red signifies the trends are not moving towards benchmark attainment and may indicate adjustments need to be made.

Yellow signifies the trends are moving towards/away from reaching benchmark attainment. Yellow indicates caution.

Green signifies that the benchmark is currently met.