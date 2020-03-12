Knox Co. Health Dept. establishes COVID-19 public information hotline

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department has established a hotline for residents to seek information on the COVID-19 virus as they anticipate the identification of local cases.

PREVIOUS: No confirmed coronavirus cases in Knox County; health department officials anticipate that will change

KCHD has launched a COVID-19 Public Information Line. The hotline number is 865-215-5555 or individuals may call toll-free at 888-288-6022. The information line will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Call volume is expected to be high. Callers are urged to be patient if they receive a busy signal and try their call at a later time. People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers.

Visit knoxcounty.org/health/coronavirus/ for more information.