Knox County active COVID-19 cases reach 2,400 with 7 new deaths reported

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — COVID-19 cases in Knox County continue to rise as there are now nearly 2,500 active cases reported from the Health Department, a 33% increase since last Wednesday.

Seven new deaths among county residents were also reported on Tuesday, bringing the county total to 671. Knox County has reported 15 deaths in the month of August so far, equaling the total reported in June and July combined.

Testing in the county is seeing a slight increase following a dramatic decrease since January of 2021. 11,499 tests were conducted in Knox County from Aug. 4-17, the most in a two-week period since Feb. 9-22.

As of Aug. 15, the daily positive percentage is 16.55% with the seven-day average at 16.99%.

As the state reports the first half of Aug. has seen more new COVID-19 hospitalizations than any full month of the pandemic; there is 18.8% of total available hospital beds as of Aug. 17 in the East Region. ICE beds are at 4.4% availability, and ventilators are at 53.4% availability.