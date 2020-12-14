Knox County Board of Health to ask Gov. Lee for ability to issue regulations to surrounding areas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As state and even some local lawmakers push to lift restrictions, the Knox County Board of Health is meeting to discuss possibly increasing its powers.

Coming up on Wednesday, the board will ask Governor Lee to issue an executive order that would give them the authority to issue regulations to surrounding areas, according to its posted meeting agenda.

This comes as a Knox County commissioner is pushing for the Board of Health to have less authority; again calling for change to move the county’s Board of Health to an advisory role, not one with authority to make rules.

On Wednesday night, the health board will also be discussing a proposal that would take residents back to the stay-at-home restrictions from March.

