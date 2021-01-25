Knox County Commission to vote on Board of Health’s power

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Commission could vote to strip the powers of the county’s health board Monday night, or they could also push back the vote.

The meeting has been underway since 5 p.m. and WATE 6 On Your Side will be following along to bring you the latest.

In December 2020, the commission passed the ordinance on first reading to move the Knox County Board of Health to an advisory role.

If the ordinance is passed on second reading, it would put the authority in the hands of health department director Dr. Martha Buchanan.

Commissioner Kyle Ward, who sponsored this proposal, says the commission might instead make this a month-to-month decision. He credits progress made in vaccinations and public efforts to slow the spread of the virus.