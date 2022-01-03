KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Health Department continues COVID-19 data updates Monday through Friday. WATE 6 News is continuing our daily data reporting as well. According to the latest data, the number of active reported coronavirus cases nearly doubled from Dec. 30 to Jan. 3.

Statistics listed are: New confirmed cases, COVID-19 deaths and countywide toll, current active case count and hospitalizations from 18 hospitals in the Knox County/ East region. The total inactive, probable and confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 are also listed.

Visit the Knox County Health Department data site for more detailed statistics about the COVID-19 caseload and regional hospitalizations.

January 3

Number of active cases: 3,991

3,991 Deaths: 4 new deaths, 1,004 total reported

4 new deaths, 1,004 total reported Current active cases: 3,991

3,991 Current regional hospitalizations (as of Jan. 3): 241 ICU patients ventilator patients

(as of Jan. 3): 241 Total inactive cases: 82,299

82,299 Probable cases : 18,988

: 18,988 Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed only): 87,294