Knox County COVID-19 data: September 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With COVID-19 cases once again on the rise, the Knox County Health Department has resumed daily COVID-19 data updates Monday through Friday, ending biweekly updates on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Therefore, WATE 6 News is continuing our daily data reporting as well. It’s been since late May we were reporting Knox County COVID-19 data on a daily basis. The data also includes hospitalizations from 19 hospitals in the Knox County/ East region.

September 8

New cases: 665

665 Deaths: 2 new deaths, 722 total reported

2 new deaths, 722 total reported Current active cases: 5,777 (All-time high)

5,777 (All-time high) Current regional hospitalizations (as of Sept. 7): 732 (All-time high) 180 ICU patients 124 ventilator patients

(as of Sept. 7): 732 (All-time high) Total inactive cases: 59,279

59,279 Probable cases : 12,531

: 12,531 Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed only): 53,247

September 7

On Sep. 7, KCHD reported an all-time high of 5,562 active cases. The previous record of 5,429 was set on Dec. 23, 2020.

Health officials also reported 13 more deaths on Tuesday. There have now been 720 deaths as a result of COVID-19 among Knox County residents. A total of 60 deaths were reported in the month of August, two fewer than the deadliest month of the year, February, which had 62.

As of Sept. 6, There are 590 hospital inpatients listed in the 19 hospitals in the Knox County/East Region including 145 ICU patients and 111 patients on ventilators. Regional COVID-19 hospitalizations had reached an all-time high on Sept. 2 when 703 positive inpatients were reported, surpassing the previous high set on Jan. 7.