Knox County reports 1,100 new active COVID cases in under a week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Over 1,100 new active cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths have been reported since last Thursday by the Knox County Health Department.

The total number of active cases in the county is now 3,650, a 45% increase since Aug. 19. Knox County has reported 22 COVID-19 deaths in the month of August, as many as the three previous months combined.

A total of 678 Knox County residents have died from COVID-19. August marks the deadliest month in Knox County since March, when the health department 36 deaths.

As of Aug. 22, the daily COVID-19 positive percentage is at 20.55%, with the seven-day average at 20.05%.

At this time KCHD reports that 49.42% of all Knox County residents are fully vaccinated and 53.4% have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

KCHD

Hospitalizations in Knox County

As of Aug. 23, the number of positive inpatients has reached 510, the number of people in the ICU is 142, and the number of people on ventilators is 95.

KCHD

The number of available hospital beds in East Region Hospitals is 422, with the number of ICU beds down to five, and the number of available ventilators at 197.