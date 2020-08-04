Knox County Health Board member proposes curfew compromise for bar closing order

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dr. Patrick O’Brien, Chief Medical Review Officer for the Knox County Board of Health, has proposed an amendment to the board’s order closing bars that would allow them to reopen with a curfew.

O’Brien’s proposal would allow bars to open for on-premise consumption with a 10 p.m. curfew. The proposed amendment will be considered at the Knox County Board of Health meeting on Wednesday.

The regulation closing all Knox County bars began at 12:01 a.m. Monday. The order is set to run through Thursday, Aug. 20, but health officials previously said it may be extended, if necessary.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, the only board of health member to vote against the closure of bars, expressed support for the proposal in a statement.

“I’m happy to see this suggestion from Dr. O’Brien. We have received a lot of feedback from the community since last week’s meeting that the Bar Order unfairly places the burden of mitigating COVID on the backs of a specific group of business owners. That’s was why I voted against it in the first place. I think making adjustments that would still allow these businesses to operate is a good compromise because it keeps both our economy and our people healthy. A lot of people have tried to make this political and forced people to take a side, but the reality is we have to look at all angles and this proposal is something that does that.”

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs

The Knox County Board of Health will convene via the Zoom video conference service for its weekly meeting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The board will have a 30-minute of public comment period at the beginning of the meeting. To register for the public forum, Knox County residents must call the Mayor’s office at 865-215-2005 to speak to Marsha between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Public comment will be limited to 10 participants, with others on standby if all participants don’t use their allotted 3 minutes.

(MOBILE USERS: See map of COVID-19 by county.)

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee talks about school reopening guidance and high school sports

Air travel not expected to recover until 2024

Fed wrestles with its next moves as virus stalls US economy

Dr. Deborah Birx urges Tennesseans to wear masks

Cocke County Schools delay start of fall semester

Oak Ridge Schools: Jefferson Middle staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Lee allows contact sports to resume

Local educators react to governor's recommendations for reopening schools

Ice Bears season start pushed back

ETSU releases fall semester plans

Survey shows more Knox County teachers prefer virtual class

Concerns remain for parents of special education students

Residents, staff test positive for COVID-19 at Oak Ridge senior living facility

Medic screening all donors for COVID-19 antibodies

University of Tennesse Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer says 'OK, team, we’re gonna win this one,'

Regal Cinemas new reopening date is Aug. 21

Sevier County schools to discuss reopening Monday

Pelosi: GOP in 'disarray' over COVID rescue bill

Positive COVID-19 case at Alcoa Middle School

McEnany: Schools, teachers considered 'essential'

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter