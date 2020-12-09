Knox County Health Department COVID-19 benchmarks remain red for second week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Health Department’s COVID-19 benchmarks remained red for the second week in a row.

The department updated its benchmarks Wednesday afternoon on the heels of its urgent plea to the public to adhere to the five core actions set in accordance with guidelines set up by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Tuesday, KCHD Director Dr. Martha Buchanan announced changes to how the department was going to do contact tracing moving forward as positive cases in the county and surrounding area continue to rise.

“The local situation is the worst we have seen, and the entire system is fundamentally overwhelmed. Cases are increasing at a rapid rate, hospitalizations are incredibly high, and most tragically, the past couple of weeks have been the deadliest in our community regarding COVID-19.” KCHD Director Dr. Martha Buchanan

To more visually represent how the benchmarks are being attained, the department is utilizing a traffic light system to depict the status of each benchmark.

Red signifies the trends are not moving towards benchmark attainment and may indicate adjustments need to be made.

Yellow signifies the trends are moving towards/away from reaching benchmark attainment. Yellow indicates caution.

Green signifies that the benchmark is currently met.

The data released Wednesday shows there are 71 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Knox County residents. The 14-day average is 63 cases per 100,000 residents. The seven-day average is 66 per 100,000.

The number of people seeking a COVID-19 test and wait times for test results continue to climb. Tests were given to 11,661 Knox County residents, a new high, from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5. That breaks the weekly record set Aug. 2-8, 10,622. The weekly average wait time for results increased to an average of 6.98 days, another record.

As of Wednesday, 14 intensive care unit beds were available, with the ability during a surge to add 543 more, in the 19 hospitals in the surrounding Knox County area. Available non-ICU beds were at 98 with the ability to add more than 4,300 in case of a surge.

The hospitals included in the data are: